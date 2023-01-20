comscore Career Expo - January 25, 2023
Career Expo – January 25, 2023

Career Expo 2023 celebrates nine years of connecting local companies with qualified employees, and is happy to welcome the community back to its free in-person event, slated for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall.

