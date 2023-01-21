HFD airlifts injured hiker from Kolowalu Trail in Manoa

An injured hiker on the Kolowalu Trail in Manoa was rescued by Honolulu Fire Department personnel this morning.

At around 11:30 a.m. HFD received a call for the injured hiker. A 24-year-old woman had been hiking with a companion for more than an hour when she was injured.

HFD rescue personnel arrived and set up a landing zone for its Air 1 helicopter at Manoa Valley District Park. Ground units and Air 1 located the hiker, who was then flown to the landing zone at around 1:30 p.m.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services was at the landing zone and took over care of the hiker.