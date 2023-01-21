comscore Traffic to be ‘difficult at best’ during ‘Eddie’ surf contest at Waimea
  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A surfer got barreled Friday at Off the Wall on the North Shore.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Tents are seen on the beach at Waimea Bay in preparation the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational set to run Sunday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A no-parking sign is seen along Kamehameha Highway above Waimea Bay.

The contest — set to run for the first time since 2016, and a 10th time since launched in the mid-1980s — is expected to draw 30,000 to 40,000 spectators Sunday morning, officials said Friday at a news conference. Read more

