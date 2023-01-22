Career Expo to link job seekers with top Hawaii employers

The Hawaii Career Expo on Wednesday will connect job seekers with many of the state’s top employers, including the City & County of Honolulu, at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

Sponsored by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and presented by Star Events, the free, in-person job fair will allow employers and job seekers to connect in a safe environment.

More than 100 leading employers will be looking for qualified employees in Hawaii’s competitive recruitment marketplace. Participating employers include Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, Navy Region Hawaii, Hawaiian Airlines and 17 departments from the City & County of Honolulu.

“Last year, thousands of people participated in our career expos to connect with hundreds of recruiters and HR managers throughout the state,” said Denise Ching, the Star- Advertiser’s director of operations and advertising. “Hundreds of people left these events with a life-changing career move or hire.”

Job seekers will be able to learn about available jobs and have one-on-one conversations with company recruiters while distributing their resumes, organizers said.

The expo will include many top industries, including banking, health care, education and tourism.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees may present a printed copy of their resume at the front door for free admission.

—

Career Expo

>> What: Hawaii Career Expo

>> When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday

>> Where: Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall, 777 Ward Ave.

>> Who: Sponsored by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser