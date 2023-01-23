comscore Luke Shepardson wins prestigious Eddie
Luke Shepardson wins prestigious Eddie

  • By Mindy Pennybacker Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.

    World's most iconic big-wave event returns to Waimea Bay.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Luke Shepardson, above, rode atop a large wave during the final heat of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay on Sunday. Below left, Shepardson maneuvered his way along the face of a wave and later rode his way toward shore. 2023 January 22 SPT - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com Luke Shepardson rides a large wave during the final heat of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, on Oahu’s North Shore.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Luke Shepardson, maneuvered his way along the face of a wave and later rode his way toward shore.

  • 2023 January 22 SPT - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com Luke Shepardson rides a large wave during the final heat of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, on Oahu’s North Shore.

  • 2023 January 22 SPT - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com Mark Healey rides a wave during the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, on Oahu’s North Shore.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM  Justine Dupont, left, and Keala Kennelly rode a large wave during Sunday’s Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. This was the first year women competed in the Eddie.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, John John Florence caught the first wave of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay. Florence, who won the previous time the Eddie was held in 2016, finished second on Sunday

Luke Shepardson won first place in Sunday’s 2023 Eddie Aikau Invitational Big Wave Contest at Waimea Bay in a breathtaking display of surfing that surpassed the highest expectations. Read more

