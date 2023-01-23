Luke Shepardson wins prestigious Eddie

By Mindy Pennybacker Special to the Star-Advertiser
COURTESY SURFLINE
World's most iconic big-wave event returns to Waimea Bay.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Luke Shepardson, above, rode atop a large wave during the final heat of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay on Sunday. Below left, Shepardson maneuvered his way along the face of a wave and later rode his way toward shore.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Luke Shepardson, maneuvered his way along the face of a wave and later rode his way toward shore.
2023 January 22 SPT - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com Mark Healey rides a wave during the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, on Oahu’s North Shore.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Justine Dupont, left, and Keala Kennelly rode a large wave during Sunday’s Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. This was the first year women competed in the Eddie.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, John John Florence caught the first wave of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay. Florence, who won the previous time the Eddie was held in 2016, finished second on Sunday