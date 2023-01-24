Baked to perfection

Baked apples are a humble dessert, but these have a certain elegance. Stuffed with dried apricots and raisins, glazed with honey and apricot jam, and served with crème fraîche, they are delicious warm or at room temperature.

Baked Apples With Honey and Apricot

Ingredients:

• 6 baking apples, such as Winesap, Braeburn, Gala or Fuji

• 4 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 1/2 cup diced dried apricots

• 1/2 cup golden raisins

• 1/2 cup honey

• 6 teaspoons apricot jam, plus more for optional glazing

• 1/2 cup white wine or apple juice

• 1/2 cup toasted flaked almonds, for garnish (optional)

• Crème fraîche, for serving

Directions:

Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Peel apples and remove core with a small spoon or melon baller. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Brown apples on all sides, then place them in a baking dish just large enough to hold them.

Spoon an equal amount of diced apricots and raisins into the cavity of each apple. Add 1 teaspoon honey, 1 teaspoon apricot jam and 1 teaspoon butter to each apple. Drizzle remaining honey evenly over apples. Pour wine or apple juice into the bottom of the dish.

Bake uncovered until the apples are golden and easily pierced with a fork, about 45 minutes. Every 10 minutes or so, baste apples with pan juices.

Pour remaining juices into a small saucepan, and simmer over medium heat until it reduces, about 7 minutes. Spoon reduced juices over apples. If desired, paint apples with a little warmed apricot jam. Serve warm or at room temperature. Just before serving, sprinkle apples with toasted flaked almonds, if using. Give each apple a dollop of crème fraîche.

Total time: 1 hour 10 minutes, serves 6.