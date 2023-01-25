Injured hiker rescued at Lanikai Pillbox Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a 40-year-old woman who was injured hiking the Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua.

At around 1:10 p.m. the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the injured hiker, who had been hiking for about one-and-a-half hours before her injury.

HFD arrived and was able to make contact with her. HFD’s Air 1 was then used to fly her to a landing zone near Kaiolena Street and Aalapapa Street. Her care was then transferred to the Honolulu Medical Services at around 2 p.m.