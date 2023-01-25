Injured hiker rescued at Lanikai Pillbox Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a 40-year-old woman who was injured hiking the Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua.
At around 1:10 p.m. the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the injured hiker, who had been hiking for about one-and-a-half hours before her injury.
HFD arrived and was able to make contact with her. HFD’s Air 1 was then used to fly her to a landing zone near Kaiolena Street and Aalapapa Street. Her care was then transferred to the Honolulu Medical Services at around 2 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.