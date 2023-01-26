Hawaiian monk seal dies from shark bite trauma

Wildlife officials say a young, female Hawaiian monk seal has died from severe shark bite injuries, despite efforts to save her.

The monk seal known as RM28 died on Jan. 16 at Ke Kai Ola, The Marine Mammal Center’s hospital for monk seals in Kailua-Kona, where she was being treated for her injuries, officials said.

“Our team is deeply saddened to report the loss of RM28, especially knowing that this 3-year-old seal could have played an important role to further boost the population of this endangered species,” says Dr. Sophie Whoriskey, the center’s Hawaiian monk seal conservation veterinarian, in a news release. “We’re heartened to know that this seal received the best possible care, and her story reemphasizes the importance of our ongoing partnerships to help save the Hawaiian monk seal.”

Earlier this month, concerned residents had called the Kauai Marine Wildlife Stranding Hotline to report an injured seal displaying lethargic behavior. Kauai staff immediately responded and found RM28, a well-known seal born on Kauai, with serious external injuries likely caused by a large shark.

After assessment using an underwater pole camera, a team of veterinarians and biologists determined the injuries were likely fatal without treatment.

The team, including staff from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, rescued RM28 from a shallow cove. She was placed in a transport cage and airlifted by the U.S. Coast Guard from Kauai to Ke Kai Ola on Hawaii island.

An initial assessment by the center’s experts found the seal to be in stable condition despite critical injuries. She was given pain medication, antibiotics and time to rest in a safe, protected pool.

Despite some initial signs of improvement, RM28 died after six days of efforts to save her at Ke Kai Ola.

”Although the team is saddened to lose her, we are grateful that we were collectively able to provide her with the best chance at life and reduce her pain and suffering in her final days,” said NOAA in a statement. “NOAA is grateful to our partners who played a role in RM28’s treatment and care, as well as the community members who reported seeing RM28.”

Hawaiian monk seals are one of the most endangered seal species in the world, with only an estimated 1,500 remaining in the wild.

Early reporting is essential to saving Hawaiian monk seals with life-threatening injuries. The public can report Hawaiian monk seal sightings and injuries to NOAA’s hotline at 888-256-9840.