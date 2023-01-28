Body of missing woman, 36, found in Waikele apartment

Honolulu police found the body of a 36-year-old woman missing since Thursday in a Waikele apartment at about 1:30 p.m. today.

Johnalynn Ilae was pronounced dead at 1:40 p.m. The case is currently classified as an unattended death while detectives piece together what happened since she was last seen alive by family at about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Detectives are investigating whether 46-year-old Frank Camaro, who was found dead Thursday at the Ala Moana Hotel, had anything to do with Ilae’s disappearance. Ilae may have known the man’s wife.

Camaro, a litigation paralegal for over 16 years, was reported missing at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, and was found dead in a room at the Ala Moana Hotel at about 4 p.m. Thursday. In a CrimeStoppers bulletin asking for the public’s help in finding Camaro, police said he “may be emotionally distraught.”

His case is also classified as an unattended death.

In a separate bulletin, also released Thursday, police asked for the public’s assistance to find Ilae, who last made contact with a family member at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the CrimeStoppers release.

Ilae, a bank employee for eight years, was last seen driving her brown Nissan Altima four-door sedan, which police found in the Waikele area at about 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Camaro was an Army veteran and former Infantryman who was stationed at Schofield Barracks.

He earned the Humanitarian Service Medal for his efforts during Operation Pacific Haven which helped evacuate Kurdish refugees from Northern Iraq and resettle them in the United States, according to his professional online biography.