Las Vegas Advisor: Cannabis-friendly hotel nears opening in Las Vegas

While the who’s and what’s of Las Vegas’ cannabis- consumption lounges are still up in the air, details have been released about the city’s first weed-­welcoming hotel.

Renovations on all the rooms and suites are nearly complete for the transformation from the former Artisan to the Lexi. Cannabis consumption will be permitted throughout the fourth floor, which will be ventilated by a state-of-the-art filtration system. The remake includes a new “Cajun-inspired steakhouse,” and parties will be hosted around the pool.

The nongaming property is scheduled to open in April.

Downtown sports books: Two new sports books have opened downtown. Las Vegas’ first FanDuel-branded book is located next to the new food hall at the Fremont. Across the street, Caesars has taken over operation of the relocated sports book at the Downtown Grand.

Ole Red: Announced in November 2021, work has begun on country singer Blake Shelton’s Ole Red country music club in the Grand Bazaar Shops at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

The $30-million, four-story 27,000-square-foot hot spot will boast nearly 700 seats, with a rooftop stage overlooking the Strip and a “full-blown honky-tonk” dance floor. The club, whose name honors a song from Shelton’s 2001 debut album, is scheduled to open toward the end of this year.

Dropicana: The long-planned $300 million upgrade of the interchange of I-15 at Tropicana has begun. The project has been dubbed “Dropicana,” a nod to the disruption that is about to take place. Various freeway ramps will be closed at some point, with the project continuing into 2025.

Question: What does it cost to eat at the restaurant inside the Bellagio Conservatory?

Answer:The Garden Table, a recent dining experience added to the Conservatory, is serving a dim sum lunch ($88 per person; 1 and 3 p.m. seatings) and dinner ($128; 6 and 8 p.m.) from Noodles, Bellagio’s Pan-Asian restaurant. The tables seat four and there’s a 90-minute time limit.

