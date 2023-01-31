Honolulu paramedics respond to 2 bicyclists hit by vehicles

Honolulu paramedics administered advanced life support to two bicyclists today who were struck by vehicles.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported treating a 37-year-old man on a bicycle who was hit by a vehicle in the Mokuleia area on Farrington Highway this evening.

At around 6:50 p.m. a 19-year-old man who reportedly was driving a vehicle struck the 37-year-old man. The bicyclist was taken to a trauma hospital in serious condition. The driver of the vehicle declined transportation to a hospital.

Earlier in the day a man approximately in his 50s who was riding a bike was critically injured after being hit by a truck in Kailua.

EMS said the incident took place near the intersection of Mokapu Boulevard and Kapaa Quarry Road.

Paramedics treated the bicyclist and took him to an area hospital in critical condition.