Inouye Elementary assistant principal wins $25K Milken award

Esther Kwon, an assistant principal at Daniel K. Inouye Elementary School, was named this year’s Hawaii recipient of the Milken Educator Award today at a surprise award ceremony.

During the celebratory school assembly before students, colleagues and state dignitaries on the campus at Schofield Barracks, Kwon received an unrestricted $25,000 award to spend as she wishes.

Kwon also receives an all-expenses-paid trip to the Milken Educator Awards Forum in April in Los Angeles. She was presented the award by Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke, state Schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi and Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Jane Foley.

Since 1987, the Milken Educator Awards — often called “the Oscars of Teaching” — have recognized teaching excellence, to inspire educators as well as to highlight the importance of joining the teaching profession. They are always presented as a surprise to the recipient at a school assembly. This school year Milken Educator Awards will be presented at up to 40 schools across the nation.