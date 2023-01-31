U.S. Army Garrison to dispose of 4 unexploded ordnance on Oahu

The U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii plans to dispose of several unexploded ordnance at the Makua Military Reservation on Wednesday.

Four munitions from 6o to 155 millimeters in size and will be disposed of from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The U.S. Army Garrison said in a news release today that current weather conditions are providing an ideal time to dispose of the ordnance and improve range safety in areas where Army Natural Resource personnel conduct fieldwork.

Tamping materials like sandbags will be used to reduce fragmentation and protect the surrounding flora. The disposal is not expected to impact the surrounding community, although a civilian helicopter may be seen in the area.

This disposal plan is supported by personnel with the U.S. Army Wildland Fire Division, 25th Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade and U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Division. The event has been coordinated with local government offices for awareness.

A change in moisture or weather conditions may delay the disposal event.