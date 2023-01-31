This shrimp recipe is inspired by ceviche

Inspired by the bright, refreshing flavors of ceviche, this recipe takes advantage of an abundance of winter citrus to season pan-cooked shrimp, cooking it until tender and warm rather than curing it simply using salt and acidity and without the application of heat, as classic ceviches do. Shallots and jalapeños quickly bathe in orange and lime juice to cut the rawness and heat of each. You can substitute chopped scallions for the shallots, and white fish or scallops are easy stand-ins for shrimp. Best enjoyed with rice and a simple lettuce salad with avocado and a mustard vinaigrette, this vibrant, colorful dish can brighten up even the dreariest of cold days.

Citrus Skillet Shrimp With Shallots and Jalapeños

Ingredients:

• 1 navel orange, zested and juiced (see Tip)

• 2 limes, zested and juiced (see Tip)

• 1 medium shallot, cut into thin rings

• 1 jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped

• 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

• Kosher salt

• 1/2 packed cup fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems

• 1 1/2 pounds large peeled, deveined shrimp (tails on or off)

• 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine the orange and lime zest and juice with the shallot, jalapeño, cumin and 1/2 teaspoon salt; stir to combine. Roughly chop two-thirds of the cilantro and add it to the bowl; toss to combine, then set aside the citrus mixture.

Pat the shrimp dry. Season all over with salt and the paprika. Heat a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add the oil, tilt the skillet to slick the bottom evenly, then spread the shrimp in an even layer.

Cook the shrimp, undisturbed, for 3 minutes, until just pink underneath. Turn the shrimp over and cook until the shrimp are fully pink all over, with no gray spots, 1 to 3 minutes more, depending on the size of the shrimp.

Remove from the heat onto an empty burner and immediately pour the citrus mixture into the skillet, gently tossing to coat the shrimp, about 1 minute.

(The shrimp will continue to cook in the residual heat so you can undercook the shrimp by 30 seconds.)

Lightly tear or chop the remaining cilantro, sprinkle on top and serve.

Total time: 15 minutes, serves 4.

Tip:

To maximize the amount of citrus juice without using a press, insert a fork into an orange or lime half, and move it up and down like a lever while squeezing the citrus. Pulp is welcome.