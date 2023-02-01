Woman pushing stroller struck by vehicle in Mililani, attacked; suspect in custody

A man allegedly ran over a 37-year-old woman with his car while she was pushing a stroller with a child in it through the Mililani Walmart parking lot this morning.

Authorities said the man exited his vehicle and beat her with a tire iron, leaving her in critical condition, and then assaulted a 40-year-old military man who tried to intervene.

The male victim was in serious condition, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS said paramedics arrived at 9 a.m., treated both victims and transported them to a hospital.

The male suspect was injured in the course of officers arresting him, according to Honolulu Police Department spokesperson Sarah Yoro. HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation, she said.

“This information is preliminary and subject to change,” she wrote in an email.