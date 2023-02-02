Firefighters extinguish Waipahu house fire

-
Firefighters responded to a building fire in Waipahu early this morning.
Forty personnel arrived at 94-360 Peke Lane to find a single-story home “fully involved with smoke and flames,” a news release from the Honolulu Fire Department said.
Firefighters got the fire under control in 20 minutes and extinguished it in two hours. No injuries were reported. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
