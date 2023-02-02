Hawaii men’s basketball loses at UC Davis

Elijah Pepper scored 29 points and Ty Johnson added 22 to power UC Davis to a 75-63 victory over Hawaii tonight at University Credit Union Center in Davis, Calif.

The Aggies hit 63.6% of their shots, missing only 16 of their 44 attempts.

The ’Bows led by nine points with 9:19 left in the first half before unraveling. The Aggies closed the half with a 13-1 run to lead 37-31 at the intermission.

The Aggies’ lead bloated to double digits early in the second half.

The ’Bows closed to 60-52 on JoVon McClanahan’s second-chance layup with 8:43 to left.

But Pepper played a role in ensuing back-to-back 3s to extend the Aggies’ lead to 66-52. From the right corner, Pepper threw a wrap-around pass to Kane Milling, who hit a 3 from the left corner. On UCD’s next possession, Pepper buried a 3 from 24 feet.

It was the sixth time this season Pepper scored at least 28 points. He missed a chance to reach 30 points when he missed two free throws with 59.9 seconds remaining.

Johnson left the game after being bopped on the head. He was cleared during the concussion evaluation, and finished with 7-for-10 shooting.

UH completes the two-game road trip against Cal Poly on Saturday in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

The ’Bows fell to 16-7 overall and 7-4 in the Big West. The Aggies are 14-9 and 7-4.