Malnourished monk seal, Malama, returned to wild after rehabilitation

A young, female Hawaiian monk seal named Malama has successfully been released back to the wild on Oahu after being treated for malnutrition, according to wildlife officials.

The Marine Mammal Center, which runs Ke Kai Ola, a monk seal hospital in Kailua-Kona, announced the successful release of Malama, also known as RQ76. Malama had gained more than 50 pounds during more than five months in rehabilitation at the hospital and was ready, the center said. She was released on Saturday.

“For an endangered species like the Hawaiian monk seal, every patient matters,” said Dr. Sophie Whoriskey, the center’s monk seal veterinarian, in a news release. “That’s especially so for a young female seal like Malama when it comes to the future recovery of the population.”

Officials had rescued Malama from Manana island two months after she was born on June 6, after she was found to have weaned from her mother underweight and undersized. She was admitted to Ke Kai Ola in August.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said upon release, she headed directly for the water and began exploring her surroundings, catching a sea cucumber. NOAA has outfitted her with a temporary satellite tag and bleach mark so scientists can monitor her movements.

Officials remind the public to keep a respectful distance of 50 feet from monk seals. Malama can be identified by rear flipper tags Q76 or Q77, and a temporary bleach mark, N3, on her left side.

Sightings can be reported to the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 1-888-256-9840.