Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Nebraska

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 10:32 am
  Members of the ground crew secure the site after a United airlines flight made an emergency landing at the Lincoln airport on Saturday, Feb. 4. The flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems.

    Members of the ground crew secure the site after a United airlines flight made an emergency landing at the Lincoln airport on Saturday, Feb. 4. The flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems.

LINCOLN, Neb. >> A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems.

Mark Grant, a communications operator at the Lincoln Airport, said 326 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O’Hare International Airport.

After the plane lost the use of one of its engines about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) west of Lincoln, the pilot turned around. Grant said the pilot landed the plane safely at the Lincoln Airport at 11:41 a.m.

He said the passengers and crew were waiting for a replacement aircraft, which was expected to arrive later in the afternoon and take them on to Las Vegas.

