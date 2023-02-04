UH baseball alumni game canceled

Today’s baseball game between the University of Hawaii and an alumni team was canceled because of inclement weather.

The exhibition will not be rescheduled.

It was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors will open the 2023 season with the Feb. 17 game against Wright State at Les Murakami Stadium. This is Rich Hill’s second season as UH head coach.

The ‘Bows will serve as host to the second “For the Love of the Game” celebration on Sunday in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The event will feature live and silent auctions, as well as a preview from Hill.