Jose Aldo eyes title fight after UFC win

By Field Level Media

1/1


Free agent Jose Aldo wants to keep fighting and is looking for a title shot after a big win Saturday at UFC 301.

The 37-year-old Brazilian’s UFC contract expired after his unanimous-decision win against Jonathan Martinez.

Aldo, who came out of retirement for the bantamweight fight in his native Brazil, is a two-time UFC featherweight champion and former World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) champion.

Aldo said he will sit down with UFC boss Dana White to discuss his options with the promotion, but he could also potentially join the Professional Fighters League (PFL) or continue a fledgling boxing career.

“First we have to sit with Dana and see what is the best path we can take,” Aldo said.

Aldo said it is possible he could skip the UFC rankings queue to fight current bantamweight champ Sean O’Malley.

“That’s what (my manager) says — I can skip line, I can get in there because when we left, we were very well ranked,” he said, per the BBC. “Being able to come here and do a great show … I hope this can (help), can’t it? If we can skip the line, it would be great. I think that’s it.”

