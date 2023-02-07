Police investigating armed robbery in Moanalua

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that occurred in Moanalua early Monday.
The robbery occurred in the 1000 block of Mapunapuna Street at about 4:25 a.m.
Police said two males approached a 46-year-old man, brandished handguns and took bank bags from the victim, police said.
No injuries were reported.
The suspects fled in a waiting vehicle, possibly a Toyota Sienna van.
Police said the bank bags taken from the victim did not contain any money.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests as of this morning.
A description of the suspects was not available.
