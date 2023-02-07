comscore Police investigating armed robbery in Moanalua
Police investigating armed robbery in Moanalua

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that occurred in Moanalua early Monday.

The robbery occurred in the 1000 block of Mapunapuna Street at about 4:25 a.m.

Police said two males approached a 46-year-old man, brandished handguns and took bank bags from the victim, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The suspects fled in a waiting vehicle, possibly a Toyota Sienna van.

Police said the bank bags taken from the victim did not contain any money.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests as of this morning.

A description of the suspects was not available.

