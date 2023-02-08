Statewide wind advisory: localized gusts to ramp up today

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory statewide, effective from noon today to 6 p.m. Friday.

Forecasters say tradewinds have already picked up speeds of up to 25 mph at multiple locations this morning, and are expected to ramp up to 25 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, this afternoon.

The advisory covers all of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and most areas of Hawaii island, mainly over and downwind of terrain.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” the advisory said. “Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages.”

A separate wind advisory for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on Hawaii island, and for Haleakala on Maui, goes into effect from 6 p.m. today through 6 p.m. Friday.

At summits, east winds of 35 to 55 mph are expected, with localized gusts over 60 mph.

The NWS recommends postponing travel to summits until conditions improve, warning that winds this strong can make driving and walking difficult, forcefully open doors and damage hinges.

The gusts are due to a strong high-pressure system passing north of the island chain. Winds are expected to slowly ease this weekend but will remain locally strong through early next week.

Surf along east shores is on the rise, and may reach advisory levels of 7 to 10 feet late Thursday due to strong trades.

A gale warning for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and Hawaii island leeward and southeast waters, also remains in effect through 6 p.m. Friday. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas, officials said, which could capsize or damage vessels.