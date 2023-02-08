Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The Space Force estimates about 700 gallons of fuel spilled at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex on Haleakala. A story on Page A1 Tuesday incorrectly reported that the spill estimate was 700,000 gallons.