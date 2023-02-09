Hawaii men’s basketball comes back to beat UCSD

Samuta Avea scored 11 of his 17 points in the final 5:04 to complete Hawaii’s 69-62 comeback win over UC San Diego tonight in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

For the 10th time in 13 Big West games, UCSD led at the intermission, this time 35-29.

But the Rainbow Warriors forced the Tritons to miss 12 of their first 13 shots after the intermission. A 15-0 run boosted the ’Bows to a 47-38 lead.

The Tritons cut their deficit to two several times. But Avea’s hustle plays, including two second-chance baskets, helped the ’Bows improve to 18-7 overall and 9-4 in the Big West. The Tritons fell to 8-17 and 3-10.

Multi-skilled post Francis Nwaokorie scored 18 points in the first half to stake the Tritons to a 35-29 lead.

Nwaokorie was able to slide to the top of the key to bury two 3s, then attack the lane for layups. The Tritons scored 20 of their 35 first-half points in the paint. Nwaokorie was 7-for-9 from the field in 17 first-half minutes.

The Tritons were without 7-foot Emmanuel Tshimanga, a transfer from UC Irvine, who was in concussion protocol for the third consecutive game. But the Tritons were able to accelerate the pace with a offense led by speedy point guard Roddie Anderson III. Anderson, a 6-foot-2 freshman, had five rebounds and a breakaway dunk in the first half.