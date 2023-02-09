HFD finds Waikiki carport fire was intentionally set

The Honolulu Fire Department has determined that a vehicle fire in the carport of a two-story apartment building in Waikiki on Wednesday was intentionally set.

At 4:37 p.m. Wednesday, HFD responded to a 911 call for a building fire at 444 Launiu St. and responded with six units and 22 personnel.

The first unit arrived four minutes later and found smoke and flames coming from the building’s carport.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 4:46 p.m. and extinguished it at 4:54 p.m.

No occupants were found in the unit, and the fire did not extend to adjacent units. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

HFD’s investigator found that the source of the fire was the front of a vehicle located in a carport, according to HFD, and that a liquid accelerant was possibly used to ignite it.

HFD’s accelerant detection dog, Eve, worked the scene and alerted to four locations with possible ignitable liquids. Lab results to confirm their presence are pending.

Total damages are estimated at $9,500, including $5,000 to the property and $4,500 for the vehicle.