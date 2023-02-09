Man, 68, in critical condition after driving into fence in Waimanalo

A 68-year-old man is in critical condition after driving into a fence in Waimanalo this evening.
At around 7 p.m., Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a collision involving a man who drove a car into a fence on Kalanianaole Highway near Tinker Road.
Medics administered advanced life support on the man and transported him to an area hospital.
