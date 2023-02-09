Strong, gusty winds persist, bring high surf to east shores

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for most of the state, with a high wind warning for the Kohala mountains and Waimea on Hawaii island.

The wind advisory, effective until 6 p.m. Friday, covers Kauai, Niihau, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui and portions of Hawaii island.

Forecasters say northeast winds of 20 to 35 mph, with localized gusts up to 50 mph, will continue through Friday due to a strong high-pressure system passing north of the state.

A high wind warning is in place for the Kohala mountains and Waimea areas on Hawaii island, where east winds of 25 to 40 mph are expected, with localized gusts up to 60 mph.

Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, and blow tents and awnings away, as well as make it difficult to steer vehicles. Residents should also be prepared for power outages.

“Strong winds may lead to property damage,” the NWS warned. “Hazardous driving conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk for drivers, especially for lightweight and high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured properly.”

A high surf advisory is also in place for the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island due to the strong, easterly tradewinds, effective through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Surf of 8 to 12 feet today is expected to build to 10 to 14 feet Friday along these shores.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and powerful currents, which will lead to life-threatening swimming conditions. Localized beach erosion, with some overwash onto vulnerable coastal roadways is also possible, especially at high tide.

The public should heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

Forecasters say wind speeds will ease a little this weekend, but that windy trades will continue through the middle of next week.