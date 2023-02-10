Honolulu Zoo elephant picks Eagles for Super Bowl win

Mari, Honolulu Zoo’s resident Asian elephant, has picked the Philadelphia Eagles as the team she wants to win Super Bowl LVII this Sunday.

As visitors watched, Mari, an Asian elephant, showed her support for the Eagles and their quarterback, Jalen Hurts, on Thursday by choosing a watermelon carved with the team’s logo over that of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mari made her choice quickly, using her trunk to pick up the watermelon, and promptly munched it.

The Eagles face off against the Chiefs on Sunday at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The last time the Eagles won the Super Bowl was in 2018 against the New England Patriots. The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 2020, defeating the San Francisco 49ers

“Like Mari, I am also picking the Eagles to win this year’s Super Bowl,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a news release. “Elephants are proven to be exceptionally smart creatures and I think Mari’s got it right by counting on the Philadelphia defense to stop the Kansas City run and eliminate any big plays.”

Last year, Mari picked the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl, but they were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams.

Mari, 47, shares her habitat at the Waikiki zoo with another female Asian elephant, Vaigai, 37.