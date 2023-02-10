Nanakuli, Waianae customers asked to conserve water

The Board of Water Supply is asking some West Oahu customers to conserve water due to power issues in the area.
The affected areas include Nanakuli and Waianae above Piliuka Place. Customers are asked to limit water use to essential needs only such as cooking, cleaning and personal hygiene until further notice.
Customers in the affected areas may have low or no water service until the power issues are resolved, BWS said in an announcement.
