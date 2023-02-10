Sports Holloway returning to octagon on April 15 By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:18 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is coming back to headline another UFC card. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is coming back to headline another UFC card. Holloway will make his 27th UFC appearance in a 145-pound bout against Arnold Allen to headline a UFC Fight Night card in Kansas City, Mo., on April 15. A UFC official confirmed the bout on Wednesday. Holloway (23-7, 19-7) last fought in July, when he dropped a unanimous decision to featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who has handed Holloway three of his seven UFC defeats. Holloway has lost four of his last seven fights in the octagon but has won 15 consecutive bouts against featherweights not named Volkanovski, who is ranked as the UFC’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter entering Saturday’s main event in which he moves up in weight to face lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Allen, who is 19-1 overall and 10-0 in the UFC, is ranked No. 4 at 145 pounds. Six of his 10 wins are by decision, but his last two victories were TKOs against Calvin Kattar and Dan Hooker. Allen, 29, is two years younger and 2 inches shorter than Holloway, who is 5-foot-11. The fight will be Holloway’s 10th in the main event slot. The card will be broadcast on ESPN+ and is free to ESPN+ subscribers. Previous Story Warriors setter Jakob Thelle energized following break Next Story Television and radio – Feb. 10, 2023