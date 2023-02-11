comscore Hiker rescued on Kuaokala Trail in Mokuleia
Hiker rescued on Kuaokala Trail in Mokuleia

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 52-year-old man who suffered a “medical condition” was rescued this afternoon while hiking on the Kuaokala Trail in Mokuleia.

At around 1:20 p.m. the Honolulu Fire Department received a call for a distressed hiker on the trail. The man, who had been hiking with a 51-year-old woman, suffered a medical condition while on the hike and could not continue. The hikers had been on the trail for five hours and were near the Peacock Flats ridge.

Because of the long, difficult trail, part of the search for the hikers was done with HFD personnel on all-terrain vehicles.

HFD also used Air 1 to insert rescue personnel at the hikers’ location despite the windy conditions.

The hiker was flown to a nearby landing zone, and at around 3:10 p.m. his care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. The other hiker was brought to the trailhead on one of the all-terrain vehicles.

