Suspected drunk driver hits, critically injures moped rider on Maui

A 53-year-old man operating a moped suffered critical, life-threatening injuries after he was hit by an apparent drunk driver in Wailuku.

The collision took place at around 11 p.m. Friday on Waiehu Beach Road at Eha Street, the Maui Police Department said.

A 2020 Honda sedan traveling west turned left onto Eha Street when it struck a 2016 YN-50 moped that was heading east.

The 53-year-old man, who is from Waiehu, was “ejected onto the roadway and sustained critical life-threatening injuries.” He was not wearing a helmet, police said.

The man was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he remains with critical, life-threatening injuries.

MPD said the driver of the sedan, described as a 19-year-old man from Lahaina, stopped after the collision and remained at the scene to provide first aid.

Following an investigation, police suspect that alcohol was involved in the collision.

The driver of the Honda was arrested for first-degree negligent injury; operating a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant; prohibitions involving minors; and consuming or possessing intoxicating liquor while operating a vehicle. He was later released pending investigation.

It’s not clear if speed or drugs were involved.