Wind advisory, high surf warning issued for most islands

The National Weather Service has extended a wind advisory for Maui, Molokai, Lanai and portions of Hawaii island through today.

Strong and gusty tradewinds are expected to continue today, with the strongest effects anticipated over and downwind of island terrain, NWS said.

Forecasters predict winds of 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” the advisory reads.

The advisory is scheduled to expire at 6 p.m. today.

Meanwhile, a high surf warning remains in effect for the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island through 6 p.m. today.

Surf of 10 to 15 feet is expected thanks to the strong easterly tradewinds.

Forecasters predict winds will ease Sunday, bringing surf into the advisory range.