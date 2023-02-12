Las Vegas Advisor: Las Vegas casinos hit jackpot in record-breaking year

The numbers are in and Nevada’s casinos hit the jackpot in 2022. The statewide casino win set a new record of $14.8 billion, surpassing the old record of $13.4 billion set in 2021. Clark County casinos, which include Las Vegas, also set a record at $12.7 billion, topping the previous $11.5 billion, also registered in 2021.

The Las Vegas visitor count was 38.8 million for the year, a solid increase from the 32 million in 2021, but still below the record of just under 43 million in 2016. Reid International Airport counted 52.7 million travelers, a 33% increase over the previous year and another new record, eclipsing the 51.5 million count in 2019.

Eagles favored: The Philadelphia Eagles are 1.5-point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs in today’s Super Bowl. The game total is 51. An estimated 50 million Americans are expected to wager $16 billion on the game.

Downtown jazz: Vic’s Italian Jazz Bistro has opened in downtown’s Symphony Park area across from the Smith Center. Its sign is a replica of the famous Vegas Vic cowboy that sat atop downtown’s Pioneer Club.

Race extended: The initial Formula One agreement with Las Vegas was for three years, expiring in 2025. But an agreement has been reached to extend the race for seven additional years, making it an annual event that will be held the weekend before Thanksgiving for the next 10 years. It’s not a surprise, given the investment F1 is making in infrastructure leading up to the inaugural race.

Question: What’s the betting line on the time it will take to sing the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl?

Answer: The national anthem proposition bet has become a Super Bowl fixture. This year’s line on the length of time it will take Chris Stapleton to sing the anthem is 2:05. It’s a high mark considering that last year’s time was 1:50 and seven of the last nine years have gone under that, though not by much. You can’t bet this “prop” in Las Vegas sports books; it’s put up in offshore books only.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.