Signs of Hawaiian Life – Feb. 12, 2023

Eric Fo of Honolulu spotted the Tutu School in Brooklyn, N.Y., in September. He wrote: “I don’t think this school teaches how to be a grandma!” Photo by Tim Hayes.
Honolulu residents Andres Dabrowski and Jane Earle discovered a poke bowl restaurant in Warsaw, Poland, in September. They said it was “nice to have a bit of Hawaii on
a cold day!” Photo by Anna Pruszkowska.
Peter Noel of Honolulu, far left, stopped by the Shaka Burgerhouse in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, in September. Photo by Cafey Millard.