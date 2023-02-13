Pedestrian, 22, seriously injured in Nanakuli hit-and-run

A 22-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Nanakuli Sunday.

The collision occurred in the area of Farrington Highway and Helelua Street at about 10 p.m.

Honolulu police said a man was attempting to cross the highway in a marked crosswalk against a red palm signal when he was struck by an unknown motorist.

The motorist fled the scene and was last seen traveling westbound on the highway.

Police said the pedestrian was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

The vehicle was described as a possible blue compact sport utility vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.