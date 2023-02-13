Water conservation request lifted for Leeward Oahu

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply has lifted its water conservation request for customers in Leeward Oahu today.
The Board of Water Supply had asked customers in Nanakuli and Waianae above Piliuka Place Friday to use water for essential needs only such as cooking, cleaning and personal hygiene due to last week’s power issues that affected a few of the agency’s facilities.
