Hawaii island firefighters extinguish fire in Mountain View

Hawaii island firefighters put out a fire this morning that fully engulfed a two-story building in the Mountain View area.

The Hawaii Fire Department responded to the structure fire at around 5:45 a.m. on North Kulani Road. The fire department said that the building, a three-bedroom residence about 1,700 square feet in size, was already fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived.

An energized Hawaiian Electric service line to the house had fallen and was blocking the road and ran along the building’s driveway. Hawaiian Electric crews had to clear it before firefighters could begin fighting the fire.

HFD said the building’s corrugated iron roof collapsed, and firefighters had to remove it to fight the fire. There were no fire hydrants nearby, so personnel conducted a water shuttle operation to supply water.

The fire was extinguished at 7 a.m.

HFD did not report any injuries during the fire, and there were no reports that the building had been occupied.