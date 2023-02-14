Kauai firefighters rescue two visitors from Waimea Valley

Kauai firefighters rescued two visitors who were unable to hike out of Waimea Valley because of high river waters.

Crews responded to the call at about 7:40 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters aboard the Kauai Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter located the hikers near a landing zone by the Waimea River, the fire department said.

Rescue crews rescued the pair and took them to the Kukui trailhead near Waimea Canyon Drive.

No injuries were reported.