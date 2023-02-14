Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes off Hawaii island

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck off the southeast coast of Hawaii island Tuesday night, but was not large enough to generate a tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 9:27 p.m. and was centered about 7.5 miles southeast of Pahala and 47 miles south-southwest of Hilo at a depth of about 20 miles.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami was expected but that some areas may have experienced shaking.

The USGS’ self-reported “Did you feel it?” online survey generated scores of immediate responses from throughout the Big Island.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency advises residents who “strongly felt” the quake to make precautionary checks for any damage, especially at structural and utility connections for gas, water and electricity.