Operator injured after crane rolls down hill on Kauai

A 53-year-old Eleele man was seriously injured after a crane he was operating rolled down a hill in Kauai.
Firefighters and American Medical Response personnel responded to private property in Moloaa shortly before 12:15 p.m. Monday. The man was secured in the crane when it rolled down the hill, the Kauai Fire Department said.
AMR treated the crane operator and took him in serious but stable condition to Wilcox Medical Center.
