Corrections

>> Hawaiian Electric Industries’ revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $770 million. The utility’s cost for fuel oil nearly doubled last quarter to $391 million from $197 million in the year-earlier period, while purchased power rose 3.8% to $186 million from $179 million. The utility’s revenue jumped 33.4% to $924 million from $693 million. The numbers in the earnings story on B3 Wednesday were expressed in thousands rather than in millions.
