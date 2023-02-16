Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Hawaiian Electric Industries’ revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $770 million. The utility’s cost for fuel oil nearly doubled last quarter to $391 million from $197 million in the year-earlier period, while purchased power rose 3.8% to $186 million from $179 million. The utility’s revenue jumped 33.4% to $924 million from $693 million. The numbers in the earnings story on B3 Wednesday were expressed in thousands rather than in millions.