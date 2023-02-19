HFD extinguises fire in abandoned warehouse in Mapunapuna

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in an abandoned warehouse Saturday in Mapunapuna.

The fire was reported around 6:06 p.m. and HFD responded with nine units staffed with 34 personnel. The first unit arrived at 6:10 p.m. to find smoke emanating from the side of a single-story warehouse building located at 650 Kakoi Street.

Fire fighters secured a water supply from several hydrants, gained access through fences and exterior doors, and initiated an aggressive fire attack.

Five out of six people who live at the building were accounted for at the scene. HFD conducted multiple searches for the other occupant despite the questionable structural integrity of the second-floor mezzanine space that was severely affected by direct flame impingement. Through searches, HFD was able to confirm that there were no occupants in the building.

HFD then looked for hidden fire in void spaces within the building to confirm that the fire did not extend into adjacent areas of the warehouse. The fire was brought under control at 6:27 p.m. and extinguished at 7:40 p.m.

HFD will provide updates once the fire’s origin and cause are determined and the damage estimate has concluded.