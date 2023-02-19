HFD rescues 82-year-old hiker, separated from family on Aihualama Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued an 82-year-old hiker, who was injured after became separated from his family on the Aihualama Trail in Manoa Sunday.

HFD received a call about the injured hiker at 1:41 p.m. and responded with 4 units staffed with 12 personnel.

The first arriving unit secured a landing zone at the Manoa District Park at 1:45 p.m. so rescue personnel could board Air 2 and load the necessary equipment onto the aircraft for a search and rescue operation by air.

Rescuers were inserted into the trail by air at 2:20 p.m and found the man at 2:31 p.m. They conducted a medical assessment, provided basic life support treatment, and then assisted the man as he descended the trail on foot.

Medical care was transferred to the Emergency Medical Services unit at 4:27 p.m.

HFD provides the following hiking safety tips:

>>Stay hydrated and prepare for the unexpected.

>>Know your physical abilities and limitations; select trails that can be enjoyed safely.

>>Stay on the trail to avoid getting lost or injured.