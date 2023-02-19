Dave Reardon: Fixed? Not in NFL, though conspiracy theorists disagree
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall laughed at a question on Dec. 4, 1979, in Bloomington, Minn., after he announced he is retiring from football at the end of the season.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree