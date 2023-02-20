Flood watch in effect for Kauai County

A flood watch is in effect for Kauai County through Tuesday afternoon.

A deepening area of low pressure west of Hawaii will spawn an increase in heavy showers and thunderstorms over West Kauai this afternoon and tonight, according to the National Weather Service. Flash flooding may occur anywhere on Kauai and Niihau due to soils that are nearly saturated.

Flood-prone roads and low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams, weather officials said. However, urban areas may receive more flooding and property damage because of rapid runoff.

At the other end of the main Hawaiian islands, a winter weather advisory is in effect for the summits of Hawaii island through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“Icy roads will create hazardous driving conditions,” the NWS said in a bulletin today.

A winter weather advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Motorists should be prepared for slippery roads and use caution while driving.