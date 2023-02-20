comscore Maui collision leaves pedestrian in critical condition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui collision leaves pedestrian in critical condition

  • Today
A 30-year-old pedestrian was critically injured after he was struck by a vehicle in Kahului Sunday, the Maui Police Department said.

The collision occurred on West Kamehameha Avenue at Kaulawahine Street at about 9:55 p.m.

A preliminary police investigation revealed a 2005 Toyota Corolla operated by an 18-year-old Kahului man was traveling west on West Kamehameha Avenue when it struck the pedestrian while he was crossing the road.

The pedestrian, also of Kahului, was taken in critical condition to the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Police said the driver remained at the scene. The 18-year-old man and his passenger, a 17-year-old Kahului girl, were not injured.

Police noted the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Speed was not a factor. It’s unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

