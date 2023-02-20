Teachers union: Big Island school in ‘crisis’ with mold, rats

Holualoa Elementary School on Hawaii island has reached such a “crisis” with persistent problems with mold, structural damage, termites, rats and other health and safety issues that the teachers union called a news conference today calling for more transparency and immediate increased help from the state.

The virtual news conference included a video showing images of dark-colored mold growing across walls and ceilings, rat droppings on classroom materials, rubber slippers apparently gnawed by rodents, old carpets that school employees believe may be laid over asbestos, and aging portables damaged by wood rot and termites.

Logan Okita, vice president of the Hawaii State Teachers Association, said the news conference was called because “Holuloa is in a crisis.”

She added that “HSTA’s primary goal here is to obtain clarity from the state. We want a plan to address the situation, including at the very least … an outline of which repair, maintenance and other projects will be completed and when.”

Holualoa Elementary, located on the west side of Hawaii island, was founded in 1895 and has nearly 500 students and 50 faculty and staff. Several teachers and parents in the news conference said students and school employees have suffered long-term illnesses due to the mold and expressed frustration over what they see as decades of slow and inadequate response by the state for more professional cleaning, new buildings and other solutions.

Nanea Kalani, communications director for the state Department of Education, said in an interview after the press conference that DOE officials are aware of Holualoa’s issues and are working with school leaders on plans and solutions. “We definitely want to make sure students and staff are safe,” she said.