Flash flood warning extended for Kauai, heavy rain continues

A flash flood warning for the island of Kauai has been extended through 8:45 a.m. today.

Emergency Management reported at 5:22 a.m. that the Kuhio Highway near the Hanalei Bridge remains closed due to flooding. Weather officials say streams will remain elevated along with runoff through the morning hours as heavy showers at rates up to 2 inches per hour move in from the south.

Residents and visitors are warned to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Landslides are possible in steep terrain.

A flood watch also remains in effect for all of Kauai County and Oahu through this afternoon.

“Deepening low pressure west of the state will produce an increase in heavy showers and thunderstorms over the western end of the state through this afternoon,” the NWS said in a bulletin.